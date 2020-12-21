CALLENSBURG – A Callensburg couple is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 14 at approximately 8:50 a.m. in Callensburg Borough.
Patricia Lynn Goodman, 34, and Todd Alan Goodman, 37, were charged with one count each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as four counts of endangering the welfare of children.
On the afternoon of Dec. 13, state police received a report of an alleged marijuana grow operation at a home along Main Street in Callensburg, court documents state. Troopers spoke with a 15-year-old boy and his father, who reported the incident, the same day.
The boy reportedly told police that he had been visiting the home between noon and 6 p.m. that day when he observed marijuana plants growing in one of the bedrooms and baggies beside the bed.
Police said the boy provided photos of the plants, and a search warrant for the home was obtained.
According to court documents, the search warrant was served on the morning of Dec. 14. Inside the home, a 4-year-old girl was found sleeping in a chair with the Goodmans in the bed nearby. Several bags, containers and jars of marijuana, vape pens, burnt joints, three firearms mixed with additional bags of marijuana, a bag with a knife, boxes of Ziploc baggies, bottles of pills and a box of ammunition were observed by the chair with the sleeping girl.
In addition, more bags containing marijuana, rolling papers, burnt joints, grinders, vape pens, vape cartridges, glass pipes and pill bottles with miscellaneous pills were reportedly observed behind the bed.
A grow light and marijuana leaves were also discovered on the floor of a closet, police said.
Troopers then moved to another bedroom where a marijuana grow operation — including potted plants, a grow light and fertilizer — was allegedly observed.
Police said three young girls were asleep in another bedroom, which was overflowing with clothing, garbage and other miscellaneous items. Some of the clothes were spilling out of the room into the hallway near an open flame gas heater.
Patricia and Todd Goodman allegedly admitted to growing, processing and using marijuana and related paraphernalia.
Charges were filed Dec. 14 by Trooper Ryan Wilson with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.