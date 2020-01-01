The high school wrestling individual postseason is arguably the toughest for athletes to navigate in Pennsylvania, as it largely features three — but in some districts four — weekends of rugged tournament action that culminates at the PIAA Championships inside the Giant Center in Hershey.
That allows for ample opportunity for a lot of factors — sickness, injury, bad/non calls or even an upset loss — to derail a competitor’s run to towards landing on the podium at states in either Class AA or AAA.
Despite all those factors the Tri-County Area has consistently had a strong presence in Hershey each year, and 2019 was no different. The overall medal count (six) wasn’t as high as recent years, but the medal percentage (43 — 6 of 14) was on par with the previous two years when the area had seven medalists out of 16 qualifiers in 2018 and nine out of 22 the year before.
The local contingent’s showing this past March was headlined by a pair of junior state champs — DuBois’ Ed Scott in Class AAA and Brookville’s Colby Whitehill in Class AA — with all six medalists having their own unique story line. Three of those wrestlers are now two-time state medalists, but Whitehill is the only one who also landed on the podium in 2018.
Scott became the Beavers’ first state champ in 20 years, while Whitehill was the Raiders’ fourth gold medalist in the past six years. The duo each put together impressive 39-0 seasons while striking gold and can each become their respective school’s first two-time state champ as seniors in 2020.
The two landing on top of the podium also marked the first time in 11 years the Tri-County Area had more than one state champion, an indicator of how tough it is to capture PIAA gold in wrestling. The area also had one AA champ (Redbank Valley’s Johnathan Brothers, 160) and one AAA champ (Clearfield’s Sean Owen, 285) back in 2008.
Scott went 10-0 in the postseason, capturing his third straight District 9 and Northwest Regional titles on the road to Hershey. Four of those postseason victories came on the floor of the Giant Center, with the Beaver pinning Nazareth’s Dashawn Farber in 3:25 in the 138-pound finals to become DuBois’ first state champ since Garrett Bontempo in 1999.
The state medal was the second for Scott, who placed third as a freshman before going 0-2 in Hershey as a sophomore.
Like Scott, Whitehill also went 10-0 in the postseason. He collected his second D-9 title and first Northwest Regional crown during that run before going 4-0 in Hershey to land on top the podium.
Whitehill capped his perfect season with a 5-2 win against Mount Union’s Jake Ryan in the Class AA heavyweight final to become Brookville’s first-ever junior state champ. Whitehill and Scott tied for the area lead in wins (39) last season.
The PIAA medal was the second for the Raider, who placed eighth as a sophomore in 2018.
Joining the pair of state champions as medalists were St. Marys senior Tyler Dilley, DuBois junior Trenton Donahue and the Brockway duo of Anthony Glasl (junior) and Garrett McClintick (senior).
Dilley, who missed his junior year with a knee injury, bounced back in a big way in his final season in a St. Marys singlet. He went 36-7 while placing second at districts and regionals to Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini to earn his second trip to the Class AAA state tournament.
The Dutchman went 4-2 in Hershey and placed fifth at 132 pounds to become the school’s first state medalist since Sean Sadosky’s fifth-place finish in 2010. Dilley also was the first state medalist for current head coach Dom Surra, who was an assistant coach back in 2010 when Sadosky landed on the podium.
Donahue, who missed the postseason as a sophomore, went 37-8 as a junior and reached states for the second time in his career. He captured his second D-9 Class AAA title along the way but had to really earn his trip to Hershey as he won four straight consolation matches to place third after losing his opener at the Northwest Regional Tournament.
The Beaver them followed a similar path at states, as he once again lost his first match only to win four in a row in the consy bracket to guarantee himself his first PIAA medal before placing sixth at 126 pounds as part of a 4-3 weekend.
Glasl went 38-4 last season, winning his third straight D-9 AA title in style by collecting his 100th career victory by edging Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli, 3-2, in an ultimate tiebreaker match in the 126 pound finals.
The Rover went on to finish second at regionals, where he injured his knee and was forced to medically forfeit his finals match. However, he still qualified for states for the third time and overcame that injury to put together a 5-2 trip in Hershey to come away with a fifth-place medal.
That impressive run at states featured a pin of Greenville’s Bryce Knauf, the wrestler he had to forfeit to at regionals. The state medal was the second of Glasl’s career, as he was sixth as a freshman. He went 1-2 in Hershey as a sophomore.
As for McClintick, he put it all together during a 37-5 senior campaign that saw him win his second district title and place second at regionals to earn his second straight trip to states.
McClintick went 4-3 in Hershey — with all four wins coming in the consolation bracket after losing his opener — to come away with the sixth-place medal at 182 pounds. He ended his career fourth on the Rovers’ all-time wins list (120-39).