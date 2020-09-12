Clearfield CountyBetty Jane Scarsella, 95, DuBois, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Linda L. Haag, 77, of Troutville, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Elizabeth “Betty” Flood, 84, of Houtzdale, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Allison M. (Bartley) Murdick, 34, of Houtzdale, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Gail M. Harvey, 79, of Chester Hill, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Warren Lee Thomas, 88, of Houtzdale, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Lois Ann (Weiss) Tubbs, 76, of Curwensville, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Vivian Marshall, of Brisbin, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Robert D. Saupp, 94, of Philipsburg, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Carl O. Sprankle, 89, formerly of Port Matilda, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Jefferson CountyCarole Anne Beighey, 82, formerly of Brockway, died Sept. 2, 2020.
William L. Frantz, Jr., 39, of Timblin, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Terry A. Fye, 78, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Debra S. Gotwald, 64, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 4, 2020.
William D. “Bill” Ward, 83, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Ruth Marilyn (Provin) Gankosky, 93, of Brockway, PA died Sept. 5, 2020.
Norm Webster Enterline, 82, of Brokville, died Aug. 19, 2020.
Ronald C. Walter, 86, of Brookville, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Willis E. Yeany, 83, of Summerville, ied Sept. 3, 2020.
Darlene Kay (Blose) Shaffer, 73, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Francis C. Dickey, 96, of Anita, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Mabel D. Krise, 78, of Brockway, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Elk CountyFreida A. Cassels, 92, of St. Marys, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Bonita L. “Bonnie” Heindl, 71, of St. Marys, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Kathryn V. Kline, 88, of Kersey, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Kenneth J. Mountain, 72, of St. Marys, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Mark A. Servidea, 53, of Ridway, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Miriam Ruth Byers, 61, formerly of Ridgway, died Sept. 5, 2020.