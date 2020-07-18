Obituaries published during the last week include the following:
Clearfield CountyJohn B. “Jack” Calvert Jr., 86, DuBois, died July 9, 2020.
Jacqueline Avril “Jackie” McGarry, 79, of Olanta, died July 9, 2020.
Charles Russell Kelly, 71, of Curwensville died July 10, 2020.
Robert John Poinelli, 91, died on July 12, 2020.
Frances McLaughlin, of Meadville, died July 12, 2020.
Walter J. Fudrow, 80, of Ramey, died July 12, 2020.
Joyce Ann Reddington, of Clearfield, died July 12, 2020.
Steve Michael Sopic, 94, of Curwensville, died July 11, 2020.
Doris M. Barrett, 74, formerly of Irvona, died July 12, 2020.
Audrey S. Payne, 98, of DuBois, died July 12, 2020.
Linda Mae Solida, 57, of DuBois, died July 10, 2020.
Vincent D. “Perry” Walp, 92, of DuBois, died July 14, 2020.
Alice P. Deiaco, 100, of DuBois, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Yvonne M. Kear, 84, of DuBois, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mary Louise Bakaysa, 91, of Mahaffey, died July 12, 2020.
Marie Elene Green, 78, of Clearfield, died March 7, 2020.
Robert J. “Bob” Hamilton, 70, of Clearfield, died July 12, 2020.
Charles R. “Chuck” Fleming, 81, of Coalport, died July 16, 2020.
Norma Irvine, 93, of Irvona, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Jefferson CountyMarie (Park) Cochran, 98, of Brookville, died July 11, 2020.
Virgil Shaffer, 81, of Rossiter, died July 11, 2020.
Suzanne Smith, 83, formerly of Punxsutawney, died July 8, 2020.
Audrey Ann Lott, 90, of Punxsutawney, died July 11, 2020.
Donald Bert “Don” Ginter, 74, of Brookville, died July 11, 2020.
Dorothy L. Smith, 97, of Corsica, died July 11, 2020.
Ralph Robert Winkworth, 73, of Brookville, died July 12, 2020.
Ronette Jewel Schepis, 56, of Punxsutawney, died March 24, 2020.
Elk CountyFlorence Chase, age 97, of Caledonia, died July 12, 2020.
Eileen M. Liegey, age 94, of Caledonia died July 11, 2020.
Terry B. Ginther, 70, of Kersey, died July 10, 2020.
James L. Hackett, Jr., 87, of St. Marys, died July 2, 2020.
Sandra E. Schill, 71, of Johnsonburg, died July 9, 2020.
Phyllis M. VanAlstine, 80, of St. Marys, died July 11, 2020.
John R. Schloder, 64, of Kersey, died July 11, 2020.
Pauline J. Calla, 89, of Johnsonburg, died July 10, 2020.
Alvin F. Beck, 76, of Weedville, died July 13, 2020.
Gilbert J. “Gibby” Buerk, 43, of St. Marys, died July 14, 2020.