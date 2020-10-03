Clearfield County
Anna Marie Eskra, 83, of DuBois, died Sept. 26, 2020.
Mary M. Heindl, 82 of DuBois, died Sept. 24, 2020.
Tracey L. Meinert, Age 59 of DuBois, died Sept. 25, 2020.
HelenMarie Zimmerman, 77 of DuBois, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Verna Jean Thompson, 87, of Clearfield, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Eva Mae DuFour, 84, of Curwensville, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Mary Ann Nardozza, 79, of Clearfield, died on Sept. 24, 2020.
Helen S. Rerko, 80, of Ramey, died Sept. 24, 2020.
Virginia M. “Ginny” Roach, 83, of Osceola Mills, died Sept. 24, 2020.
Blanche J. Taylor, 94, of DuBois, died Sept 28, 2020.
Janet E. Fleming, 80, of Coalport, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Helen A. Folmar, 86, of Philipsburg, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Warren Graffius, 64, of Ramey, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Susan C. Lanich, 58, of Clearfield, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Charles A. English, Jr., 78, of Wallaceton, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Darrel J. Hummel Sr., 84, of Frenchville, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Wanetta May Cook, age 67 of DuBois, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Patricia Louise (Prevost) Holcombe, 43, of DuBois, died Sept. 26, 2020.
Brenda J. (Beckwith) Kirt, 74, of Clearfield, died Sept. 23, 2020.
Carolyn Y. Krouse, 62, formerly of Philipsburg, died Sept. 30, 2020.
Robert L. Miller, 77, of Sandy Ridge, died Sept. 29, 2020.
William H. Morlock Sr., 78, of Winburne, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Nancy M. (Magwire) Rosentrater, 94, formerly of Chester Hill, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Jefferson County
John C. Cramer, 99, formerly of Reynoldsville, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Delores Mae (Carr) Holben, 85, of Brockway, PA, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Debra Lynn (Anderson) Young, 56, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 24, 2020.
Alice (Jordon) Coble, 101, formerly of Punxsutawney, died at Greenhills Village in State College.
Roger Lee Baird, 68, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 26, 2020.
Maxine Lucille Himes, 88, of Mahoning Towers, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Dorothy R. Heitzenrater, 80, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 23, 2020.
Michele Diane (Duttry) Calvert, 76, of Sykesville, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Dawn Yvonne (Thomas) Moore, 56, of Punxsutawney, died Sept. 28, 2020.
Elk County
Catherine A. Allshouse, 86, of Ridgway, died Sept. 26, 2020.
Michael W. Sharrow, 65, of St. Marys, died Sept. 23, 2020.
Linda A. Thompson, 62, formerly of St. Marys, died Dec. 22, 1957.
Patricia A. Kline, 77, died Sept. 28, 2020.