LIMESTONE TWP. – A 56-year-old Clarion man is facing drug-related charges following an incident on June 3 at approximately 6:05 a.m. in Limestone Township.
James Gregory Cooper was charged with two counts each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance, as well as one count of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Police served a drug-related search warrant at Cooper’s residence located along South Mechanicsville Road/McGregor Road in Limestone Township. Cooper was found in the home and taken into custody.
During a search of the home the following drug-related items were allegedly discovered: 67 live marijuana plants inside a grow room attached to the back of the house, 197 live marijuana starter plants, eight-and-a-half pounds of processed marijuana, grow lighting equipment, three ballasts, a letter of indicia for James G. Cooper, container of unknown white powder, box of sandwich baggies, various documents including “owe sheets,” pill bottle containing suboxone, eye case containing methamphetamine residue and related paraphernalia, glass jars containing marijuana seeds, five glass smoking devices for marijuana and methamphetamine, 1,000 watt grow lamp bulb and three scales.
Charges against Cooper were filed June 3 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck IV and the state police Troop C Vice Unit.