OAK RIDGE — “Writing helped me work out what was still bothering me ever since I came back from Vietnam.”
That is how Dennis Copenhaver described his motivation for penning the memoir, “A Time of War: Memoir of a Vietnam Medic,” three years ago. The U.S. Air Force veteran left the Redbank Valley in 1972, returning to his beloved Western Pennsylvania hills 22 years later to ensconce himself near Oak Ridge in Armstrong County.
A 1969 Redbank Valley graduate, Copenhaver attended the U.S. Air Force Academy briefly before transferring to Wilkes College near Scranton. Then his number came up in the draft during the waning days of the Vietnam War, setting his life on a far different course than he had planned.
“I was training as a medical service specialist, or medic, in a group of 30 guys,” he said. “Only two of us were tapped to go to Vietnam. Because the war was winding down by that point, we only got an eight-month assignment.”
In 1972, Copenhaver found himself standing on the tarmac of the U.S.’s Tan Son Nhut airbase outside Saigon in then-South Vietnam.
“For the first several months of my deployment, I helped stabilize injured airmen after they had surgery,” he said. “Once they were stable, they were loaded into planes to be flown home for further treatment. Sometimes it took months to get them to that point.”
He finished his deployment with two months of standing watch over a detox ward full of soldiers and airmen battling heroin addictions. His predecessor had been jumped on the ward and badly beaten, but Copenhaver escaped physically unscathed.
In his spare time between patients, Copenhaver and his colleagues ducked incoming mortar rounds and small-arms fire.
“The day I was getting on a plane to come home, we were under fire before boarding a commercial flight,” he said. “I did not know that a commercial pilot knew how to stand a plane on its tail and take off almost straight up. As we gained altitude, three Stinger missiles zipped past us.”
And when he finally landed on American soil, he was met with a hail of rocks and rotten fruit thrown by war protesters. He is surprisingly philosophical about the experience.
“They had a right to do that,” he said, “only, they were throwing stuff at the wrong people. They should have been aiming for the politicians and a president who sent and kept us in Vietnam.”
Meanwhile, his family stayed mum on his whereabouts when he was serving in the war. It seemed a wise move.
“Coming home was weird,” Copenhaver said. “I had what we would call post-traumatic stress syndrome today.”
Younger cousins thought it was funny to see Copenhaver drop to the ground and roll himself into a ball when they popped an air-filled paper bag behind his back.
“My dad and grandfather had to take them aside and explain that I had shell shock, as it was called in the world wrs,” he said.
Today, Copenhaver still reacts to loud noises, tensing up for a minute before relaxing.
“I had all these stories that I would tell my family,” he said. “Everyone told me that I should write a book. After I did, I realized that I was finally able to come to terms with the war. It is something that I share with other ‘Nam’ vets still dealing with it.”
Copenhaver’s memoir, “A Time of War: Memoir of a Vietnam Medic,” is available on Amazon as either a paperback or as a Kindle e-book. He has a few paper copies that he has vague plans of giving to area residents.
The title is taken in part from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “A time of war and a time of peace.”