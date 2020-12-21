LICKING TWP. – Two area men were cited for violating game laws in Licking Township.
On the afternoon of Nov. 29, according to reports, Joseph B. Terwilliger, 57, of Callensburg, hunted on a Sunday by trespassing on private land near Callensburg and McCall roads without first obtaining written permission from the landowner.
In a separate incident on Dec. 12 at approximately 12:30, Michael S. Kaufman, 31, of Strattanville, was caught allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm inside his moving Ford F-250 truck.
All charges were filed Dec. 16 by Game Warden Steven Ace with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.