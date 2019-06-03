The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is three cents lower this week at $3.001 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Pump prices continue to push lower among all Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, and for a second week, every state average is under $3 a gallon. Pennsylvania ($2.95), Connecticut ($2.94), New York ($2.92) and Washington, D.C. ($2.89) carry the most expensive gas prices in the region.
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data show a half a million-barrel decrease for the week ending May 24. The small draw helped to push gas prices lower in the region. Moreover, regional refinery utilization increased to 92 percent this week, which could translate into increasing inventory in the weeks ahead. This would be welcomed news for the region, which is currently holding its lowest level of inventory for the end of May since 2015.
In comparison, the average price during the week of May 28 was $3.030 and the average price during the week of June 4, 2018 was $3.147.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas was: $2.747 in Altoona; $2.992 in Beaver; $3.053 in Bradford; $3.052 in Brookville; $2.894 in Butler; $3.086 in Clarion; $2.965 in DuBois; $2.993 in Erie; $3.007 in Greensburg; $3.010 in Indiana; $2.999 in Jeannette; $3.133 in Kittanning; $2.937 in Latrobe; $2.990 in Meadville; $3.100 in Mercer; $2.868 in New Castle; $3.002 in New Kensington; $3.039 in Pittsburgh; $2.972 in Sharon; $3.016 in Uniontown; $3.129 in Warren; and $3.033 in Washington.
The current national average is $2.81, which is two cents cheaper than last week, eight cents less than last month, and 13 cents less than last year. Across much of the country, motorists are saving as much as 23 cents per gallon compared to last month.
The lowering cost of gasoline has been aided by cheaper crude oil. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate fell by $3.09 to $53.50. Crude prices suffered a major loss last week, the largest in six months, after new trade tensions emerged between the U.S. and Mexico, a key U.S. trade partner and a major supplier of crude oil. Moving into this week, growing global trade war fears will likely push crude prices down.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.