HERSHEY — While the Tri-County Area brought home seven medals from the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, a handful of others wrestlers fell just short of landing on the podium to add to that total.
Chief among that group was a pair of Johnsonburg wrestlers — junior Cole Casilio and freshman Aiden Zimmerman — who were among the Rams’ first state qualifiers since Jesse Wolfe in 2011. Both fell one win shy of becoming the school’s first PIAA medalist since Francis Iorfido was a state runner-up at 152 in 2002.
Redbank Valley senior Ethan Wiant and Brockway sophomore Noah Bash also were eliminated on Friday before reaching the medal rounds.
Zimmerman (33-9), a freshman, won his opener to reach Friday’s 152-pound quarterfinals but went 0-2 on the day to see his trip to Hershey come to and end.
He was pinned by Southern Columbia freshman Wesley Barnes in 1:01 in that quarterfinal bout. The loss dropped him into the consolation bracket where lost by fall again, this time to Forest Hills junior Ryan Weyandt in 4:05. Weyandt led the Ram 7-2 at the time of the fall.
Casilio (38-6), who went 1-1 on Thursday, started Friday in the consy bracket at 160 pounds. He bested McGuffey junior Ethan Barr, 8-2, in the second round of consolations to reach the blood round.
The Ram used a huge third period to beat Barr, scoring am escape from the bottom position before putting Barr on his back for a five-point move in the final 11 seconds to seal the win.
However, Casilio’s stay in Hershey came to an end a round later with a 6-1 loss to Montoursville sophomore Isaac Cory. Casilio will enter his senior season with a 95-21 career record.
Wiant, making his second straight trip to Hershey, entered states undefeated at 37-0 after capturing his first Northwest Regional title. However, the Bulldog went 0-2.
He lost his opener Thursday in heartbreaking fashion, as Westmont-Hilltop senior Noah Korenoski put Wiant on his back for a four-point move in the final five seconds to pull out a 7-6 victory.
Wiant dropped into the consy bracket, where he got a bye into Friday’s second round of consolations.
He lost 11-0 to Berlin’s Tristan Pugh in that bout to see his standout career come to an end.
Wiant posted a career mark of 110-24. Those 110 wins rank him seventh in school history.
Bash, a junior, was one of three Brockway wrestlers to make the trip to Hershey and went 1-2 to fall two wins short of joining senior teammates Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson on the podium.
Bash (27-12), who went 1-1 on Thursday, saw his first trip to states end Friday with a tough 6-4 loss to Wilson Area’s Anthony Micci in the second round of consolations.
Micci built a 4-0 lead entering the third period and took down the Rover a second time after Bash escaped to go up 6-1. The Rover countered with an escape before taking down Micci with 19 seconds to go.
However, he was unable to turn him as Micci held on for the two-point win. Micci lost in the ensuing round to come up a win short of winning a medal.