BEAVER TWP. – A 28-year-old Knox woman is facing arson and other charges after she was accused of setting fire to a home on Oct. 13 in Beaver Township.
Danielle Marie Hook, formerly of Fairmount City, was charged with one count of arson endangering other people, three counts of arson and related offenses, and two counts each of harassment and criminal mischief.
The Knox Volunteer Fire Department was reportedly dispatched to a single-story home along Knox Road for a report of a fire at approximately 12:30 a.m. At the scene, police said firefighters encountered “heavy fire conditions” within the home, including the collapse of parts of the floor.
According to court documents, the home belongs to Dennis Stiglitz of Fairmount City, and was being rented by Laura McGiffin, 35, of Knox. Hook previously lived at the home with McGiffin, and the two had separated approximately one week before the fire on Oct. 13.
McGiffin reportedly told state police that Hook had returned to the home at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, and an argument between the two ensued. Hook allegedly pushed McGiffin into a wall, and McGiffin left the residence a short time later.
Early the next morning, at approximately 12:15 a.m., reports state that Hook called McGiffin, stating that she wanted to talk or she would burn down the home. Hook allegedly told McGiffin that she was in the house with a gas can.
Police said McGiffin called Hook back a short time later. Hook allegedly told McGiffin that she better call someone because she set the house on fire. McGiffin reportedly arrived on scene a few minutes later and observed flames coming from the house.
Through an investigation, the state police Fire Marshal determined the blaze was intentionally set by a human using a direct flame device. No injuries were reported.
The fire reportedly originated in a bedroom and progressed through the remainder of the house. As a result of the fire, the exterior walls around the bedroom collapsed, the roof burned away above and the floor was burned through in multiple areas, police said.
Court documents state that irregular fire patterns observed on the bedroom flood indicated that an ignitable liquid was used to start the fire.
In addition, a gas can containing approximately a half gallon of suspected gasoline was allegedly discovered on the kitchen floor near the refrigerator.
Hook was reportedly apprehended approximately 14 hours after the fire. She was arraigned before District Judge Duane Quinn and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Damages to the home were estimated at more than $100,000, reports state.
Charges against Hook were filed Oct. 13 by state police Cpl. Greg Agosti with District Judge Amy L. Long-Turk in Knox.