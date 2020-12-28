LIMESTONE TWP. – A 22-year-old Shippenville woman is facing drug-related and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 30 at approximately 1:45 a.m. along Greenville Pike in Limestone Township.
Kendra Michelle Fagley was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance as a person not registered, three counts of DUI and multiple traffic violations.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 66 near Olean Trail when they observed Fagley’s Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north. The vehicles was weaving within its lane, drifting onto the center lines and crossing the lines multiple times. Fagley then overcompensated on a curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to again ride on the center lines.
The Jeep, which also had a broken brake light, was pulled over at the Limestone Fire Department.
When asked if she had been drinking, reports state, Fagley said she had not been. She also initially denied smoking marijuana, but later admitted to using a vape that morning for medical reasons. Fagley also denied having marijuana in the vehicle.
Police said Fagley appeared to have bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected in the vehicle.
Fagley reportedly agreed to field sobriety testing.
During a search of the vehicle, several drug-related items were allegedly discovered, including multiple vape pens, containers and baggies containing small amounts of suspected marijuana, THC wax, smoking pipes, multiple items containing suspected marijuana residue and other related drug paraphernalia items.
A vape pen and vape cartridge with suspected drug residue were also reportedly found on Fagley’s person.
Fagley was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test. Results indicated traces of THC in her blood, police said.
Charges were filed Dec. 18 by Trooper Jacob Beers with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.