DuBOIS — Margaret “Peg” M. Armanini, Au.D. has been selected for inclusion in the forthcoming Trademark Women of Distinction Honors Edition for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence.
“Her compassion and expertise set the standard in the industry,” according to a spokesperson for Trademark Women of Distinction. “She has truly dedicated to her profession. Representing the state as one of the best in the country requires talent, experience, and integrity. There is humility and a personal touch she adds to her relationship with with everyone she does business with, more than the value of her service it’s her way of treating everyone like an extended member of her own family that people remember the most. As a talented disciplined professional she has maintained a proven track record of quality service, driven by her desire to succeed. During the vetting process it was noted along with her exceptional reputation that she has also maintained a positive peer rating. Her years of service along with her level of expertise and several other factors also contributed to her inclusion. She prides herself on honesty and integrity. She is the kind of professional admired by colleagues and peers alike. Her kindness and willingness to always help others and find solutions to most questions is both exemplary and honorable. She has made her mark on her profession as an expert and will become part of history as one of the top professionals in her field.”
