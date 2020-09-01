HARRISBURG – While few new cases of coronavirus were reported over the past week in Clarion and several other surrounding counties, the number of virus cases in Armstrong and Butler counties continued to rise.
In the past week, Armstrong County saw its total number of cases reported go from 291 to 320, while the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 held steady at nine.
Butler County’s caseload increased from 750 a week ago to 789 as of Tuesday, with one new death reported in the past week, taking the number of fatalities from 17 to 18.
By comparison, the past week saw Clarion County’s numbers inch up from 96 cases to 98. Three deaths have been reported so far in the county from the virus.
Venango County’s numbers didn’t change at all over the past week, holding steady at 70 cases and one death. The numbers also inched up in Forest County, going from 13 cases a week ago to 14 this week, and no deaths reported.
Jefferson County’s numbers held close to Clarion’s, going from 94 cases a week ago to 97 this week. One death has been reported in the county so far.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795.
Across the state, there have been 7,691 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported yesterday.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients in the state who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Approximately 10 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 38 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 22 percent are ages 50-64.
• Approximately 23 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,074 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,510 cases among employees, for a total of 25,584 at 930 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,192 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 9,665 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.