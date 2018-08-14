KITTANNING and APPLEWOLD BOROUGHS – Two elected Armstrong County municipal officials are facing charges for the alleged sexual assault of a then-14-year-old Kittanning boy on multiple occasions from April to September 2016 in Kittanning and Applewold boroughs.
The Rev. David John Croyle, 60, of Kittanning, and Mark Alan Feeney, 55, of Applewold Borough, were arrested and charged last week with numerous felony counts including statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16-years-old, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a person who suffers from a mental disability and corruption of minors. Feeney was also charged with a misdemeanor of indecent assault.
Croyle currently serves as vice president for Kittanning Borough and president of Family-Life Media, which includes Family-Life TV, WTYM radio and the Kittanning Paper. He is also the minister of Family-Life Church in Kittanning.
Feeney is Applewold Borough’s president and the chief of the East Franklin Township/Applewold Fire Department.
According to reports, Croyle and Feeney were arrested last Thursday, following a joint investigation between state police, the Kittanning Borough Police Department and the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro that stemmed from a completely separate but similar incident that did not involve either suspect.
The now-15-year-old victim reportedly told police last week that he first met Croyle while working for him at the Kittanning Paper.
Croyle allegedly sent inappropriate photos of himself to the young victim and instructed the boy to do the same in return. In summer 2016, he invited the boy to his home along South Jefferson Street in Kittanning where he initiated inappropriate sexual contact with the victim, reports state.
The victim reportedly returned to Croyle’s home where another similar encounter took place.
Feeney was introduced to the victim through “a mutual friend.” Feeney allegedly confronted the victim about his age, but the two became friends on Facebook and their conversations soon became sexual.
The victim reportedly told police that he and Feeney also exchanged inappropriate photos.
The boy visited Feeney’s home along Ridge Road in Applewold on three occasions where Feeney allegedly had inappropriate contact with the boy.
Following their third more intense interaction, Feeney allegedly told the boy not to say anything to anyone and the boy never returned, reports state.
Police said Croyle and Feeney were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 9 “without incident.” Both were placed in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.
