HARRISBURG – On Aug. 17, Armstrong County President Judge James J. Panchik oversaw the graduation ceremony of the first three participants to successfully complete Armstrong County’s Veterans Treatment Court program at the Armstrong County Courthouse.
“The team enthusiastically congratulates each of our graduates and their families on this accomplishment. This journey does not follow an easy path. We, with pride, send you forth healthy, drug and alcohol free, to continued success and achievement,” Panchik said.
Pennsylvania Veterans Courts assist justice-involved veterans who are suffering from mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder and other co-occurring disorders as a result of their service to this country.
There are currently Veterans Courts in 25 Pennsylvania counties. The purpose of Veterans Courts is to reduce recidivism and help veterans return to their jobs and families and become productive citizens.
Participants are intensely supervised throughout the course of the program, while receiving guidance and support from veteran mentors, as well as any necessary treatment from the Veterans Administration or local treatment providers.