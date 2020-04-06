KITTANNING – Armstrong County Department of Public Safety received a donation from Bergad Specialty Foams and Composites of face shields on Monday, April 6, to distribute to the county’s EMS first responders.
Paul Bergad, president of Bergad, donated 192 shields to aid in the protection of front line personnel.
Armstrong County is also purchasing additional shields to continue to distribute to the responders.
County officials encourage residents to continue to use the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and self-quarantine.
Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”