DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.