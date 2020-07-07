ARMSTRONG CO. – The Armstrong County Community Foundation and NexTier Bank will host a Day of Giving through donations received and dated July 13-17.
This year’s event will support 25 area nonprofit organizations which continue to work hard to provide services to area communities. Every eligible donation will receive a percentage of the Bonus Fund depending on the amount they raise.
Donations can be made by sending a check made payable to the participating nonprofit to: Day of Giving, P.O. Box 895, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Donations can also be made through each nonprofit organization’s website, or on the Community Foundation’s website.
This year’s participants include: Arc Manor, Armstrong Center for Community Learning, Armstrong Habitat for Humanity, Arts on the Allegheny, BLI School of Ministry (Biblical Life Institute), Blind Association of Butler and Armstrong, Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, Child Evangelism Fellowship Armstrong-Indiana-Westmoreland Counties Chapter, Divine Redeemer School, Downtown Kittanning Revitalization, Evangel Heights Childrena’s Center, Ford City Renaissance Community Partnership, Inc., Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, Friends of the Kittanning Library, Grace Christian School, HAVIN (Helping All Victims In Need), Kittanning Rotary Club, Life Choices, Orphans of the Storm, Progressive Workshop of Armstrong, Richard G. Snyder YMCA, Royal Family Kids Armstrong County, Salvation Army, United Way of Armstrong County and Worthington West Franklin Community Library.
For more information call (724) 548-5897 or visit www.servingtheheart.org.