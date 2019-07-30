KITTANNING – The 48th Annual Fort Armstrong Folk Festival will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, in Kittanning Riverfront Park.
The festival grounds will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
This year’s festival will include an Artist Market featuring all handmade goods, horse and carriage rides, heritage arts and music including blacksmithing, shearing, spinning and dulcimer, a historical encampment and demonstrations by John T. Crawford Camp 43, and an art show at the First United Methodist Church Covenant Center.
The event will also feature daily vehicle displays, including Corvettes on Thursday, Volkswagens on Friday and tractors on Saturday.
For children, there will be pony rides, face painting, handmade toys, a colonial petting zoo and more.
Stage entertainment this year will include the following schedule:
Thursday, Aug. 1
• 6 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies, Honoring and Remembering Our Veterans, Main Stage.
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Hannah Walleck, solo vocalist, North Stage.
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Isabella Nanney, acoustic guitar and vocalist. North Stage.
• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Kittanning Firemen’s Band, Main Stage.
• 7 to 8 p.m. — Michaela Dalissio, solo vocalist, North Stage.
• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Seton Hill University Pipe and Drum Band, Street.
• 8 to 9 p.m. — Chad Michelini, acoustic music, North Stage.
• 8:30 to 10 p.m. — The Impromptus, variety show, Main Stage.
• 9 to 10 p.m. — Hannah Walleck, solo vocalist, North Stage.
Friday, Aug. 2
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Michaela Dalissio, solo vocalist, North Stage.
• 7 to 10 p.m. — Johnny Angel and the Halos, oldies music, Main Stage.
• 7 to 8 p.m. — Cheyenne Gray, acoustic guitar and vocalist, North Stage.
• 8 to 9 p.m. — Chad Michelini, acoustic music and vocalist, North Stage.
• 9 to 10 p.m. — Alex Matson, acoustic music and vocalist, North Stage.
Saturday, Aug. 3
• Noon to 1 p.m. — Stephen Schall Organ Concert, St. Paul’s Church.
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Claire Osborne Music Students, Main Stage.
•1 to 2:30 p.m. — Armstrong Community Theater Group, North Stage.
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Mike Smail’s Custom Drum Shop Student Band, Main Stage.
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Festiv-Idol Competition, Main Stage.
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Sheep Shearing Demonstration, Petting Zoo.
• 7 to 8 p.m. — Cheyenne Gray, acoustic guitar and vocalist, North Stage.
• 8 to 10 p.m. — Risen to Save, Christian Rock, Main Stage.
• 8 to 9 p.m. — Haley Welsh, acoustic guitar and vocalist, North Stage.
• 9 to 10 p.m. — Frailey Scaife, solo vocalist, North Stage.
• 10 p.m. — Fireworks.
Sunday, Aug. 4
• 1 to 3 p.m. — Totally Eighties, 1980s Music, Main Stage.
• 1 to 3 p.m. — Bluegrass Redemption Band, North Stage.
• 4 to 6 p.m. — The Jentz, variety show, Main Stage.
• 4 to 6 p.m. — Richard Parker Trio, variety show, North Stage.
For more information about the festival, visit www.armstrongfestival.com.