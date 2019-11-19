KITTANNING – Armstrong County has released the following list of write-in winners from the Nov. 5 general election.
All write-in winners can decline the position. Those who wish to accept the position must file paperwork before they are deemed a winner and issued a certificate of election. All write-in winners were notified by letters that went out Monday about that required paperwork. They have until Dec. 11 to return the documentation.
Also, if a person has won more than one seat, they must choose which one they want.
There are some races that had tie votes from write-ins. Those candidates have also been notified and for those who want those seats, lots will be drawn on Monday, Nov. 25, at noon.
The following are write-in winners from select boroughs and townships in the northern part of the county:
• Boggs Township Auditor — Margaret Wineberg.
• Bradys Bend Township Auditor — Barb Hogenmiller.
• Dayton Borough Council — S. Dawn Enterline, Donnie Wadding, Robert Olinger and Stacey Hilliard.
• Hovey Township Supervisor — Roger Tremba.
• Mahoning Township Auditor (6-year) — Kenndra Cravener.
• Mahoning Township Auditor (4-year) — Gabrielle Veronesi.
• Parker City Council, 1st Ward (4-year) — Frank Palmer.
• Parker City Council, 2nd Ward (2-year) — Dennis Parks.
• Parker City Auditor (6-year) — Sandy DeLair.
• Parker City Auditor (4-year) — Lisa Bartley.
• Redbank Township Auditor (6-year) — Valorie Miller.
• Sugarcreek Township Auditor (6-year) — Susan Olcus.