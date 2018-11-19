KITTANNING – Pointing to increasing costs and some big projects on the horizon, Armstrong County officials approved a preliminary 2019 budget which includes a $1.6 million deficit that remains to be addressed in the next few weeks.
“We still have some work to do,” county commissioner Pat Fabian said after he and fellow commissioners Jason Renshaw and George Skamai approved the preliminary budget at their Nov. 15 meeting.
Aaron Poole, chief administrator for the county, said that the budget currently shows $22,949,882 in expenses and $21,332,966 in revenues, leaving a gap of $1,616,916 to close before the final budget is approved before the end of the year.
“The expenses have increased this year at a greater rate than revenues,” he explained.
Poole also cited the county’s upcoming 911 network project and a state-mandated replacement of aging voting machines.
“The county is committed to public safety,” Poole said of the need for the multi-million dollar 911 network. “This is something we don’t take lightly.”
He also explained that the voting equipment must be replaced by 2020, and could cost the county upwards of $1.7 million.
In a statement released with the budget, Poole noted that the county will continue working to “fine tune” the budget over the next several weeks.
“Despite the stagnant population growth needed to bolster property tax revenue, and the general increase in the cost of goods and services, the 2019 proposed budget does not include an increase in property tax rates,” Poole stated. He noted that it is the third year in a row that the “commissioners will keep the burden of increasing operating costs off the taxpayers by cutting costs, seeking new and additional funding sources, and utilizing reserves generated by asset dispositions.”
At the meeting, Poole described the lack of a tax increase as both a “highlight and a challenge,” adding that it becomes more difficult each year to meet expenses with current revenues.
Officials said that the preliminary budget assumes current staffing levels for the county, as well as the wage adjustments for contracted employees.
In separate action last week, the commissioners adopted a resolution fixing salary increases for elected officials to pay raises for non-union county employees. The resolution applies to the years 2020 through 2023, and means that elected officials will not get a raise unless non-union employees receive a pay increase.
Other Business
• The commissioners authorized $3,300 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy funds for Downtown Kittanning Inc. to use toward the Market Street beautification project in Kittanning.
• A cooperative agreement between the county, Kittanning Suburban Joint Water Authority and Sugarcreek Township was approved relating to an upcoming water line extension between the Sugarcreek Community Park and the Sugarcreek Fire Hall. A $1 million Community Development Block Grant was recently awarded for the project.
• Andrew Kimmel and Jason Renshaw were reappointed to the Armstrong Conservation District.
