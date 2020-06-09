KITTANNING – From the local dairy industry, to the realities of elder abuse in our own communities — Armstrong County officials last week shed the light on various topics with a series of proclamations.
At their June 4 meeting, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian issued four proclamations, including ones celebrating National Dairy Month and Great Outdoors Month, one recognizing World Elder Abuse Day, and one honoring the staff of the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services.
Local dairy farmer and dairy industry advocate Marlene Kammerdiener was on hand as the commissioners proclaimed June as National Dairy Month.
She said that with schools closed for several months, not only has that hampered education about dairy products, but has also contributed to a decreased demand for milk, forcing some dairies in Armstrong in Clarion counties to dump their products down the drain.
“We’ve got to show our dairy farmers we appreciate them,” Kammerdiener said. “Right now, all our dairy farmers are struggling.”
She said that many dairy farmers are not making any money right now, and risk going out of business.
“We need to get more people to drink milk and eat dairy products,” Kammerdiener said, suggesting that local health care providers should also promote the health benefits of dairy.
After also proclaiming June as Great Outdoors Month and pointing to the many outdoor activities available in Armstrong County, the commissioners proclaimed June 15 as World Elder Abuse Day.
“We are seeing more reports of need,” said Janet Talerico, executive director of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging. She noted that elder abuse reports in the county rose 9 percent last year.
Talerico also noted that reports of elder abuse can be made anonymously to her agency to investigate.
Finally, the commissioners issued a proclamation to recognize the staff of the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services.
Paula McClure, executive director of the agency, said that with the pandemic and schools closed, her agency has experienced a 50 percent decrease in the number of child abuse referrals. She encouraged family members, neighbors and other relatives to report any concerns to the agency.
Fabian said that he sees CYS caseworkers as first responders, especially during the pandemic time.
Other Business
• Crediting several large donations, officials said that the county has been able to keep up with the increased demand for food services for those in need. Fabian said the county experienced a 400 percent increase in the number of people seeking food during the pandemic.
• A cooperative agreement between the county and Bradys Bend Township was approved for the allocation and administration of state Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation funds. Officials said that $343,685 had been awarded to Bradys Bend for improvements to the Kaylor-Frogtown Road.
• Bridge funding allocations were approved for Cowanshannock Township ($40,000 for one bridge), Kiskiminetas Township ($40,000 for one bridge) and Perry Township ($80,000 for two bridges).