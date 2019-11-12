HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) on Tuesday awarded a $900,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to Armstrong County in support of several proposed projects across the county, according to Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and Reps. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Jeff Pyle (R-Ford City).
Armstrong County proposes to use the funding in support of several potential projects including:
• Stabilization of riverfront banks and repairs to sidewalks in Kittanning Riverfront Park.
• Drainage work and sidewalk repairs and replacements in Worthington.
• Paving of Kaylor-Frogtown Road in Bradys Bend Township.
• Paving of Sloan Hill Road in Rayburn Township.
• Rehabilitation of Hillville Road in Perry Township.
• Paving of several streets in Parker.
• Replacement of a deteriorating sewer pipe along Pine Hill Road in West Kittanning.
• Renovations to Creek Road Bridge in Burrell Township.
“This grant is a significant down payment by the state on projects that will ultimately provide substantial benefits across Armstrong County,” Pittman said. “Taken individually, these projects will greatly improve the infrastructure and the quality of life in their respective communities. When you consider the combined impact, they take another significant step in furthering Armstrong County’s attractiveness as a place to do business as well as live and raise a family.”
“These projects are important for these local communities. These infrastructure improvements address a number of public safety issues,” Oberlander said. “These are good investments by the state in projects that will benefit local residents.”
“This latest grant further strengthens the ongoing and committed efforts of state and local officials to position Armstrong County for a brighter future,” said Pyle. “Projects like the ones supported by this grant provide a more welcoming ambience for residents and visitors that certainly go a long way toward encouraging economic development and job growth in the county.”
“The Commissioners are excited to hear the news of receiving grant funding through the CFA’s Multimodal program,” Chairman Pat Fabian said on behalf of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners.
He noted that the county partnered with a number of municipalities for transportation improvements and contributed a portion of its Liquid Fuels funding as a local match to the grant.
“We look for opportunities to partner with our municipalities to leverage local funding to obtain state or federal funding to support transportation improvements,” Commissioners Jason Renshaw and George Skamai said.