KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners is deploying $250,000 in emergency grant funding for qualified businesses which were forced to close their operations as a result of Gov. Wolf’s Dec. 10 COVID-19 mitigation order.
Qualifying businesses are eligible for a one-time emergency grant up to $2,500 to assist them in recouping losses from the previous few weeks.
Qualifying businesses include:
• Locally owned Dine-in Restaurants.
• Bars.
• Social Clubs.
• Fitness Centers/Gyms.
• Churches.
• Bowling Alleys.
Business owners are required to complete and submit the application online, accessible through the County of Armstrong website at www.co.armstrong.pa.us and provide a W-9 form via email to: gjskamai@co.armstrong.pa.us.
Businesses must have been in operation as of Dec. 11, 2020 in order to qualify for this emergency grant.
The application period for emergency funding will began on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and will run through 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
Emergency grants will be processed on a first-apply, first-processed basis. Grant funding will only be provided while funds are available.
The business must be located in Armstrong County to receive a grant.