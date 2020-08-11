KITTANNING – All Armstrong County Senior Community Centers will reopen, in accordance to CDC, Department of Health and Department of Aging guidelines, on Aug. 17.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the centers will limit the number of congregate meal participants per center each day, reduce hours of operations and offer only meal services (no center activities).
Those attending the center will be required to consent to daily temperature checks and health screenings, to following the hand washing protocol, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Anyone wishing to attend their local center or to schedule a “grab and go” take-out meal must call the center by 11 a.m. on the day before to make a reservation. For more information, contact your local senior center, or contact the Agency on Aging Senior Center Department at 1-800-368-1066.