KITTANNING – Armstrong County Commissioners last week lent their support for the RECLAIM Act of 2017, a bill that would distribute $1 billion to states for mine reclamation projects.
At the urging of the Citizens Coal Council, commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai adopted a resolution at their meeting last week to support the bill.
The bill, HR 1731, and known as the Revitalizing the Economy of Coal Communities by Leveraging Local Activities and Investing More Act of 2017, was introduced last March by Congressman Hal Rodgers (R-Ky.). The bill is currently supported by 22 Republican and 14 Democratic co-sponsors.
According to the Citizens Coal Council (CCC), the RECLAIM Act would use existing money from the federal Abandoned Mine Land Fund to “promote economic revitalization, diversification and development in economically distressed mining communities through the reclamation and reservation of land and water resources adversely affected by coal mining carried out before Aug. 3, 1977.”
Fabian noted that while the bill does not guarantee that Armstrong County will see any of the money, the commissioners’ support “put them on notice” that the county is interested.
The CCC notes that there are approximately $5 billion worth of abandoned mine lands sites yet to be reclaimed in just in the state of Pennsylvania.
