KITTANNING – The formation of a new ATV Advisory Committee and the announcement that every fire hall in the county will receive an automated external defibrillator (AED) highlighted last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Commissioners.
Commissioner Jason Renshaw said that the county was approached by one fire company about funding for the purchase of an AED for their fire hall. He said that he and fellow commissioners Pat Fabian and George Skamai decided that it would be great to purchase AEDs for every fire hall in the county.
The commissioners said that fire halls serve as meeting places in local communities, as well as places were events and dinners are held, and many also are home to election precincts.
“It was something we felt good about doing,” Renshaw said, noting that the county will use Marcellus Legacy funds to purchase AEDs for the 30 fire departments in the county.
In other business at the May 16 meeting, the commissioners announced the formation of an ATV Advisory Committee that will be tasked with seeking out more riding opportunities for ATV enthusiasts in the county.
Former county commissioner Rich Fink was named to the committee. He said that ATV use can give the county an economic boost.
“I’m glad this board of commissioners is taking that on as a project,” he said. “It is an economic generator. We just need a place to ride them.”
In addition to Fink of Templeton, the new committee is comprised of Daniel Cousins of Templeton, David Rupert of Ford City, Dennis McElfresh of Ford City, Kenneth Blake of New Bethlehem, Nicholas Craven of Kittanning, Nick Kibuk Sr. of Kittanning, Richard Hagofsky of Kittanning and Steve Stiller of Kittanning.
In making the announcement, the commissioners also proclaimed May 27 to June 2 as ATV Riding Awareness Week.
Other Business
• The commissioners issued a proclamation in support of the upcoming 2020 Census and announced the creation of the county’s 202 Complete Count Committee. The group includes: Ed Huston, Farm Services Agency; Jo Ellen Bowman, HAVIN; P.J. Wilhelm, Armstrong Tourist Bureau; Michael Watterson, ARC Manor; Philip Tack, Quality Life Services; Helen Taylor, Ford City Library; Dalton Good, Worthington-West Franklin Community Library; Fred Orozco, Armstrong Center for Community Learning; Jamie Zemann, Alle-Kiski Christian Homeschoolers; Tiffany Nix, Leechburg Area School District; Lynda Pozzuto, Alle-Kiski-Strong Chamber of Commerce; Don Palmer, Manor Township; Cynthia McDermott, Kittanning Borough; William McCall, City of Parker; Marty Sutton, Housing Authority of Armstrong County; and Sean Taladay, Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center.
• Approval was given for the following contracts as part of Phase IV of the Belmont Complex upgrades which will include the addition of new women’s locker rooms: R.D. Stewart Company of Pittsburgh, general construction, $132,000; Right Electric of Butler, electrical, $15,555; McRandall Co. of Pittsburgh, plumbing, $44,400; and McRandall Co. of Pittsburgh, mechanical, $13,750. Work is expected to begin this summer and be completed this year.
• The commissioners awarded $5,000 Marcellus Legacy grants to both the Armstrong Habitat for Humanity and the Arts on the Allegheny groups.