HARRISBURG – Clarion County was awarded a $663,400 state grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program to further develop the Armstrong Trail in Brady Township, according to state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City).
The work includes the rehabilitation of the northern portal of the Brady Tunnel and construction of approximately three miles of trail from the portal to mile post 75.23, ADA access, landscaping and other site improvements.
“Pennsylvania is aggressively working to develop multi-use trails and I commend the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources for its investment in this project,” Hutchinson said. “I am very pleased that this grant will support the ongoing effort to extend the Armstrong Trail.”
The CCPP provides financial and technical assistance to local governments, land trusts, river and trail organizations and other non-profit organizations for the planning, acquisition and development of park, recreation, conservation, and greenway areas. CCPP is supported by Key 93 (Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund), the Environmental Stewardship Fund (Growing Greener I) and several federal funding sources.
