BROCKWAY — For the second year in a row, area school teachers will have an opportunity to showcase their creativity at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
Artwork by teachers from Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties will be featured in the “Artists in Education” exhibit.
Claira Heitzenrater, of the Brockway CAT, said between 8 and 10 educators will contribute anywhere from 1 to 3 pieces each to the exhibit. The exhibit will feature art rendered in a wide range of media, Heitzenrater said, from paintings to sculptures in different material.
“Our goal with this exhibit is to celebrate educators in the arts’ creative endeavors and share them with our community,” Heitzenrater said.
Teachers from Punxsutawney High School, Dubois Area High School, Dubois Central Catholic schools, Philipsburg-Osceola High and Middle Schools and Jeff Tech will be featured in the exhibit.
“For the upcoming show, we have some great art teachers from surrounding areas, such as Jessica Green from Punxsutawney, Autumn Anderson from Philipsburg-Osceola, and Sean and Robin Craig from DuBois,” Heitzenrater said.
Heitzenrater said the CAT already had a strong network of art educators to tap into for the exhibit, as many of the featured teachers already help out with the Center’s after school art programs.
“The art world is a wonderful web of individuals constantly connecting with others,” Heitzenrater said.
Heitzenrater added that previous CAT exhibits have featured works by nationally acclaimed artists, resident staff and resident artists.
The opening reception of the “Artists in Education” exhibit will be held at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology at 1200 Wood Street in Brockway on April 27 at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.