The past decade began with Steelers president Art Rooney II saying his team has to run the ball more consistently.
This decade is beginning the same way.
Rooney said in his annual postseason state of the Steelers message that his team has to be able to run the ball more consistently — in part because of how poorly they did so in the 2019 season, but also because of how teams around the league are having success running the ball.
And, oh yeah, because it’s Pittsburgh.
“I would like to see us be a team that can be more consistent running the football,” Rooney said. “I think that has to be a part of the game.”
It wasn’t so much that the Steelers didn’t commit an acceptable amount of their offense to running the football.
In fact, their 395 rushing attempts represented 42.2 percent of their offense, 10th highest in the league.
It was also a significant increase from the previous season when they had 50 fewer carries and ran just 33.3 percent of the time.
Rather, the problem was with their production. They ranked 29th in the league in rush offense, averaging 90.4 yards per game. And they had just one 100-yard rusher, five fewer than the previous season.
Their leading rusher was James Conner with 464 yards — the first time in 52 years the Steelers’ leading rusher had fewer than 500 yards.
Granted, without Ben Roethlisberger, opposing teams stacked the line of scrimmage and dared the Steelers and their two inexperienced quarterbacks, Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, to throw the ball.
Also, Conner missed six games and parts of two others with injuries.
But with the way the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers dominated the league with their running game — and the success the Tennessee Titans are having with running back Derrick Henry — it was a good time for Rooney to remind his team that it needs to do a better job of running the football in 2020.
“I think we’ve seen in these playoffs that you can run the ball and be successful, no question about it,” Rooney said. “On the other hand, there are teams that are passing the ball pretty well, too, so I’m not going to jump to too many conclusions about what we’re seeing in these playoffs. (But) it’s an important component, I think, in terms of being able to play at the level we want to play at in a place like Pittsburgh.”
After the Steelers missed the playoffs in 2009 with a 9-7 record, Rooney issued a directive to coach Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff “to run the ball more consistently to get to where we want to get to.” He said, “We need to figure out how to get better running the football.”
The Steelers did in 2010. Their average rushing yards per game went from 112.1 in 2009 to 120.3 in 2010 and their rushing touchdowns jumped from 10 in 2009 to 15 in 2010. They haven’t averaged that many yards per game since.
And now comes another directive.
“I think running the ball is a factor,” Rooney said. “It should be.”