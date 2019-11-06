BRADFORD — “Adding and Subtracting,” an art exhibition by Tressa Jones and Tyler Nansen will open next week at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The exhibition will take place in the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall from Nov. 11 through Dec. 6. A free opening reception will be held at noon Nov. 12. Gallery hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Drawing inspiration from the natural and built environments, Tressa Jones and Tyler Nansen have created works to translate visually the notion of opposites in the landscape. The result is an exhibition of pieces that interact with each other, space and the viewer.
In addition to the work of Jones and Nansen, the exhibition will incorporate prints and ceramics by Pitt-Bradford students created during September on-campus workshops with the guest artists.
“We were interested in bringing Tyler and Tressa to campus to show how artists in completely different mediums can interact with each other and communicate the same message,” said Courtney Mealy, assistant director of arts programming and manager of the KOA Gallery.
Jones is an artist and printmaker. Originally from Boston, she now lives in Pittsburgh. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts, completed post-baccalaureate studies in printmaking at New Mexico Highlands University and earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Montana.
Nansen earned his Master of Fine Arts in sculpture and ceramics from the University of Montana in Missoula. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in ceramics from San Francisco State University.