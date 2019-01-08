Arvel R. Troupe, 91, of South Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, January 7, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born October 31, 1927, in Alcola, he was the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Reddinger) Troupe.
He married S. Jane Galbreath on September 24, 1950. They were married for more than 69 years. She survives.
Mr. Troupe served his country during World War II with the U.S. Navy.
He worked as a linesman for West Penn Power for 38 1/2 years and retired in 1990.
Mr. Troupe was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion and the Hawthorn Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, Jane Troupe of South Bethlehem, survivors include two sons, Tom Troupe and his wife, Debbie, of Hawthorn, and Bob Troupe and his wife, Bonnie, of Fairmount City; eight grandchildren, Amber Straub (Billy), Nate Troupe, Ryan Troupe (Jena), Kristi Carrico (Mike), Michael Waterloo (Blayne), Lisa Crissman (Tim), Rodney Troupe (Emily), and Regina Smith (Terry); and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Sherman.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, January 9, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family of Arvel at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.