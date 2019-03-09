Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.