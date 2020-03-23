DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.