Many of us grew up with guns. More than half of us have been hunters. The graybeards had military training during the Vietnam War era.
In the wake of the COVID-19 quarantines and shutdowns, gun sales are surging.
Owning a gun, by itself, does not offer any more assurance of safety, or even of survival, than does not owning a gun.
Owning a gun does offer more assurance of safety — if the gun owner knows how to use it, store it, clean it and, most important, when to leave it untouched.
Survivors of tragedies that left strangers or a close family member dead or injured can testify to the lifelong scars that can result from having killed or injured someone accidentally.
Yet that happens. A father shoots a son who returns home late at night and tries to quietly sneak into bed. A grandparent leaves a loaded gun where a visiting preschooler can get to it, hears an explosion, and confronts the horror.
For first-time gun buyers, the purchase itself is only the first step in what ought to be two more activities: Training and practice.
Ideally, the training would come through in-person classes. COVID-19 makes that process highly unlikely. But there are umpteen courses on the internet and guides in print, including instruction booklets that come with most newly bought guns.
Veteran instructors also recommend regular dry-firing practices — with checking and rechecking to verify that guns are unloaded.
The sessions need to go beyond repetitions in using the guns. It is also vital to give serious thought to this dichotomy:
• An unloaded, locked-away gun with ammunition stored separately is quite safe, but virtually useless in a sudden home invasion or other out-of-the-blue crisis.
• A loaded, close at hand gun can be a lifesaver in those situations, or it can be the cause of a slaughter of loved ones or the gun-owner if not carefully placed and monitored.
Most of us know these things but knowledge unsupported by training and practice can lull us into a false sense of security.
Gun ownership is something like using fireplaces to heat our homes. Fireplaces do provide heat. But they require close control and constant awareness.
The COVID-19 viruses are dangerous enough. Gun buyers, first-timers and long-timers, need to avoid compounding the risks.
— Denny Bonavita