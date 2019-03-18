EBENSBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday stood with survivors of Johnstown pediatrician Dr. Johnnie Barto following Barto’s sentencing to 79 to 158 years in prison for sexually assaulting 31 children over a period of many years.
Two of Barto’s victims were family members; the others were child patients brought to his doctor’s office for treatment by unsuspecting parents.
Barto, 71, was sentenced to prison by Cambria County Common Pleas Judge Patrick T. Kiniry. The majority of the assaults committed by Barto took place in the examination room at Laurel Pediatric Associates. Barto also assaulted two young family members at family gatherings.
Victims included girls and boys, many aged 8 to 12 years old — the typical age for a child visiting their pediatrician. Two victims were toddlers — one was a two-week-old infant.
“This was a horrendous series of crimes,” Shapiro said at a news conference. “Dr. Barto used his authority as a pediatrician — the family doctor everyone relied on to treat their children — as a cloak to feed his own sick desires. He held himself out as a pillar in his community — a family pediatrician, an elected member of the school board, a regular attendee at church. My office unraveled Barto’s web of lies, deceits and assault of children, and today he’s been held accountable for his crimes.”
In December, Barto entered pleas to multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children. At sentencing, the court accepted a report classifying Barto as a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law. This means Barto is required to register with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.
Rumors about Dr. Barto and his possible abuse of children patients were present in the community for years. In 1999, a complaint about Dr. Barto was heard by the state licensing board for physicians, which cleared him, allowing him to resume his pediatrician practice.
“Dr. Barto thought he was immune to prosecution, and he played a long game to ensure that families thought well of him and allowed their children near him,” Shapiro said.
The attorney general’s case against Barto began in December 2017, after the family of a 12-year-old girl reported to police that Dr. Barto had sexually assaulted her in his doctor’s office. Cambria County District Attorney Kelli Callihan referred the case to the Office of Attorney General Shapiro due to a conflict. Attorney General investigators, working with Richland police, developed the initial set of charges against Barto, which police lodged in January 2018.
Believing there might be many more victims of Barto, Attorney General Shapiro’s prosecutors issued a public call for information, and set up a special hotline to take calls. Agents followed up and investigated multiple tips and calls as they came in.
In March and April, 2018, Attorney General Shapiro’s team filed new charges against Barto for sexually abusing two young female family members. Their investigation in the community continued, and in July, Shapiro announced new sexual assault charges against Barto involving 28 other cases of young patients.
In court this week, and afterward at the news conference with Shapiro, several of Barto’s victims were present. Several had provided impact statements to Judge Kiniry.
Shapiro noted that in addition to the 31 incidents of assault charged, at least a half-dozen other cases could not be charged because of the criminal statute of limitations. A reform recommended last year by a statewide grand jury investigating child sexual abuse by priests in the Catholic Church would eliminate this statute of limitation entirely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.