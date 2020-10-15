News from Tuscaloosa, Ala., offered another reminder for vigilance in cleanliness for Penn State football coach James Franklin. Shortly before Franklin met with reporters after practice on Wednesday, reports started to surface about Alabama football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne testing positive for COVID-19.
For now (imagine having a penny for every time you’ve heard that phrase in 2020), the second-ranked Crimson Tide will still host No. 3 Georgia on Saturday. If the game happens, Alabama could have to play without their legendary coach on the sideline. Franklin used the moment to reinforce the points further on his team remaining free of the coronavirus.
A few hours before Franklin spoke to reporters, there was proof that the Nittany Lions are having success following protocols. The athletic department reported three positive COVID-19 test results from athletes from a period of October 3-9. Five tests are pending. The school tested 1,302 students.
Penn State also reported three positive tests last week. The numbers portend that the team will be ready for its game against Indiana next Saturday to open the Big Ten season.
Franklin respects the protocols while feeling the reality of missing the familial connections that come from building his program in a typical year. He loves to bring the freshmen to his house for dinner. His wife and daughters would be there while the coach and players make memories.
Franklin’s youngest daughter Addison is one of so many Americans with a higher risk factor for COVID-19. She was diagnosed with sickle cell disease, and the family determined it best to quarantine down south while Franklin works to win at Penn State. It’s the right thing to do, but it still isn’t easy.
Football in 2020 is an experiment. Winning won’t only be about the scores on the field. It’ll be about everyone coming out of the season as healthy as they came into it.