Ash Khare, a retired Metallurgical Engineer of Warren County, has announced his candidacy for delegate to the Republican National Convention in August in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Khare is one of seven people seeking to serve as a delegate from the 15th Congressional District. Three will be elected.
Khare is the sixth delegate candidate on the ballot. He filed his nomination petition with 949 signatures from 12 counties.
Khare is a Trump delegate and was picked by the Trump team in 2016 when he won a seat from the then 5th Congressional District. Additionally, he was one of the 20 people chosen by candidate Trump to serve on the Pennsylvania Republican Electoral College in 2016.
Khare an elected member of the State Committee representing Warren County since 1990, also served as Northwest caucus chairman of the State Republican Party from 1990 to 2008 where he also was a member of the Leadership Committee of the State Republican Party representing a sixth of the state.
Khare has attended all GOP national conventions since 1992 as a delegate, alternate delegate or guest. He has served on the Pennsylvania GOP Electoral College in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2016.
The Pennsylvania primary election is June 2.