The opening round of the PIAA baseball/softball playoffs on Monday was a rough day for the Tri-County Area, as the DuBois Central Catholic softball team was the lone survivor of the six squads that hit the diamond.
The Lady Cardinals are no stranger to PIAA success, having compiled a 5-3 record in four trips to the state playoffs over the past five years. All five wins have come in the last three seasons, with DCC reaching the Class A state semifinals the past two years.
Central Catholic will look to add another win and Final Four appearance to that resume today when they take on District 6 champ Claysburg-Kimmel in a PIAA quarterfinal contest at St. Francis University.
Claysburg is the first District 6 school DCC has played in two years — with the last also coming in the state quarterfinals nearly two years to the day back in 2016.
Conemaugh Valley, the D-6 champ, was the opponent that day in a game of undefeated teams played at the Milesburg Little League Complex. While today’s matchup is part of the East side of the PIAA bracket, that 2016 battle between D-9 and D-6 schools was on the West side in the old four classification system.
That 2016 matchup is where we jump back to for this week’s “Throwback Thursday.”
Both teams certainly lived up to their undefeated hype as DCC’s Riley Assalone outdueled Valley’s Melanie Lint in the circle in a game the Lady Cardinals pulled out 3-0 to reach the state semifinals for the first time school history.
Assalone tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none. She shutdown a Lady Blue Jay lineup that had prodiced 20 hime runs from its top five hitters.
Lint actually outdid Assalone in the hit cateory as she allowed just three. However, DCC used it’s small-ball approach back then to manufacture a couple runs to improve to 23-0 on the season.
Ironically, DCC collected two of its three hits in the top of the first inning — an inning the Lady Cardinals didn’t score in.
Macey Hanes started off the game with a bunt single, but was erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Assalone. Ashley Wruble then connected on a two-out single down the right-field line, with the runners ending up at second and third after the play.
Conemaugh Valley’s first real threat came in the bottom of the third.
With a runner at first and two outs, Kara Pisczek singled down the left field line. Central Catholic left fielder Maddie Nasuti threw to third to try to get the runner there, while Pisczek went to second on the throw.
That brought Lint, a .574 hitter, to the plate, and Assalone got the Lady Blue Jay to ground out weakly to Wruble at second base to strand two runners in scoring position.
Central carried that momentum into the fourth, grabbing the lead with a run without the aide of a hit.
Wruble walked on four pitches to lead off the inning. She advanced to second on a passed bal before stealing third.
With one out, Alyssa Bittner blooped a ball just over the pitcher’s head in the middle of the diamond. Bittner was thrown out at first, but Wruble scored on the play to put the Lady Cardinals up 1-0.
Central added to its lead with another run in the sixth without a hit.
Assalone reached on an error to give DCC a baserunner. She went to second on a groundout and stole third before racing home on a wild pitch to put her team up 2-0.
The Lady Cardinal tacked on a huge insurance with two outs in the seventh when Hanes drew a walk and scored on a triple to center by Jordy Frank.
Conemaugh Valley had a baserunner on in each of the last two innings, but in neither instance did the runner advance past second base.
In the bottom of the seventh, pinch-hitter Makenzie Stiffler reached on an infield single with one out. However, Assalone shut the door with a pop-up back to the circle and a groundout to Stephanie Rossi at third base to end the game to send DCC to the state semifinals.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
