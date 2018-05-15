DuBOIS — U.S. Department of Agriculture Clearfield/Jefferson/Elk County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Michael Kerr said beekeepers who suffered losses due to Colony Collapse Disorder may obtain assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program.
“ELAP provides emergency relief for losses due to Colony Collapse Disorder and adverse weather conditions,” said Kerr. “Producers must contact their local FSA office to file a notice of loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent,” he said.
Eligible honeybees include bees housed in a managed hive and used for honey production, pollination or honeybee breeding.
Wild, feral honeybees, leaf cutter bees or other bee species that are not used for producing honey, pollinating or breeding honeybees, are not eligible for ELAP.
Colony losses must be in excess of normal mortality, Kerr said. ELAP covers damage to hives and feed that was purchased or produced, including additional feed purchased above normal quantities to sustain honeybees until such time that additional feed becomes available.
The colony, hive and feed losses must be due to an eligible adverse weather or loss condition and incurred by an eligible honeybee producer in the county where the eligible adverse weather or loss condition occurred, according to Kerr.
Producers with a qualifying loss should contact the Clearfield/Jefferson/Elk County FSA office to file a notice of loss. The final date to submit an application for payment is Nov. 1, 2018.
FSA pays ELAP applications after they are reviewed and approved, a change to the program by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.
For honeybee and hives losses, the participant must include proof of inventory at the beginning of the program year and inventory immediately before and after the eligible adverse weather event or loss condition. For honeybee colony losses due to CCD, the participant must provide proof that best management practices are being followed, such as honeybee colonies are provided proper nutrition, preventative treatment for varroa mites and disease, proper maintenance of hive equipment, proper colony management and any other supporting documents required for determining eligibility.
For more information regarding ELAP, please contact the Clearfield/Jefferson/Elk County FSA Office at (814) 375-1297 or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.