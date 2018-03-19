I’ve never been a big fan of television evangelists. In fact, there are few people I hold in lower regard.
Once upon a time I even wrote a column expressing my distaste and calling some of the better known ones by name.
I wrote of a personal experience in which a television evangelist bought $250 worth of advertising in a little weekly newspaper I managed. He never bothered to pay for that advertising.
Now, $250 may not seem like a lot of money in today’s world, but that was several years ago and that newspaper was pretty small. That $250 made a difference.
After the column ran, I received a letter from a fellow named Charlie Duke. Mr. Duke was a resident of the town in whose newspaper I wrote my column. He’s one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet.
Charlie Duke is so unassuming that it probably would never have dawned on you that he is the Charles M. Duke Jr. who was the Lunar Module pilot for Apollo 16 in 1972 and in that capacity, was the 10th and youngest person to walk on the moon.
Here’s what Charlie’s letter to me said in response to my rather mean-spirited column:
“I have just read your column about your bad experiences with televangelists. Regrettably the bad ones being much shame and disgrace on the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I pray that they all come to repentance and portray the character of Jesus. Would that we could have more Billy Grahams.
“Dotty and I have prayed about this situation and our ministry wants to make it right with your weekly paper. Enclosed is a check for $250 for the paper to cover the cost of the ads. Please forward it to them. Not all Christians are deadbeats.
“God bless you and the paper. I appreciate your contributions to our community.”
It’s been a lot of years since that little weekly paper was done out of its money by that television evangelist. The paper has changed hands several times since then and I’m certain the fellow who owned it back then is dead by now.
So I sent Charlie Duke’s check back to him with a letter of my own. Here’s what I wrote:
“Thank you for your letter. But thank you even more for turning into a good experience what has been for 20 years a bad one.
“I’m returning your check... If you think appropriate it would please me for you to contribute the money to a church or charity of your choosing.
“Again, thank you for a lot more than the money...”
Here’s a thought: I have no doubt but that Charlie Duke gave that money to someone or some organization doing good things.
I have no way of knowing what those good things might have been. But what if something accomplished with that $250 turned out to be really significant?
Would it be so difficult to believe that the supreme being in whom Charlie Duke so strongly believes had reached across those 20 years to put that $250 exactly where it would do the most good?
Is it not conceivable that Charlie Duke’s God might use a very un-Christlike television evangelist to accomplish His purposes 20 years and several hundred miles later?
Is it not even possible that that same God might use an editor’s smoldering 20-year resentment into something good and worthwhile?
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
