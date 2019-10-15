Nov. 5 will be Election Day. For many of us, this day has been a long-time coming, but it’s finally here. Please take the time to mark your calendars and go vote for Kenneth Lee.
You will be welcome at the election hall to have your voice heard through your vote. Be aware of untruths and write-ins that will try to lead you away from the changes we are seeking and all deserve.
We overwhelmingly supported Kenneth in the primary election, now it’s time to elect Kenneth Lee for our Redbank Township supervisor.
I am very much looking forward to working with Kenneth. I am also very sure this will be a positive move for the township.
Your voice will be heard.
TIM SHAFFER
Supervisor
Redbank Township
(Clarion County)