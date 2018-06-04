HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced charges against nine more accused drug dealers connected to the Dragon Heroin Pipeline, a major narcotics ring operating in Altoona and Johnstown in 2016 and 2017.
Last year, Attorney General Shapiro and the Blair County District Attorney’s Office arrested 16 other accused dealers for operating the ring, which officials say flooded the streets of Altoona and Johnstown with huge amounts of heroin trafficked from Philadelphia over a 13-month period.
The ring allegedly sold 780,000 bags of heroin in Blair and Cambria counties. The dealers also sold cocaine worth $1.9 million.
“This investigation involved dealers who transported large amounts of heroin and cocaine from Philadelphia to Altoona and Johnstown,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Our work with the District Attorneys of Blair and Cambria Counties and other law enforcement agencies led to the dismantling of a major pipeline that trafficked $7.8 million in heroin and $1.9 million in cocaine. We shut down this pipeline, but our investigation didn’t end. Our investigators kept digging, and today we’re announcing charges against nine more dealers for peddling this poison.”
“Let me be clear: We will never stop investigating drug dealers and criminal activity wherever we find it – in the streets of Altoona and Johnstown, in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh – anywhere we find it across our Commonwealth,” Attorney General Shapiro said.
The nine alleged dealers arrested today were charged with a variety of crimes, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance. They were identified as:
Lisa Bowman, 56, of Station Road, Ebensburg
- Mark Beck, 32, of Jack Steven Street, Hollidaysburg
- Christopher Feudale, 38, of N. 5th Avenue, Altoona
Christopher Hicks, 37, of Clark Street, Johnstown
Tonya Settlemyer, 33, currently incarcerated
Samuel Cook, 42, of Beatty Avenue, Johnstown
Oran Ream, 38, of Ihmsen Avenue, Johnstown
Kawuan Powell, 25, of Rear Hudson Street, Johnstown
Craig Klock, 36, of Oak Avenue, Altoona
- (Still at large)
The alleged ringleader of the Dragon Pipeline, Damon “Fat Cat” Devine, was arrested last year following a joint investigation led by the Office of Attorney General that included the District Attorneys of Blair, Cambria and Montgomery counties, Altoona and Johnstown police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Blair and Cambria County Drug Task Forces.
Devine is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial, as are most of his associates, a spokesman said. One of his alleged fellow dealers, Barbara Tyler, pleaded guilty to dealing in proceeds, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and other charges in April. She was sentenced to 48–120 months in jail.
The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General David C. Gorman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.