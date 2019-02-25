Charlie and Jessica Crosby like auctions so much they decided to open their own auction house and flea market on the outskirts of Shippenville.
Charlie quickly admits he has a disease, travelling around on his days off to auctions to look for deals. He figured he might help cure it when he and Jessica opened their own auction house.
Going to auctions is even entertainment for some people, looking for bargains but also enjoying face-to-face negotiations. There are all kinds of large and small auctions these days, whether it be on the Internet, television or radio. Clarion Rotary is holding its annual Rotary Radio Auction this Saturday on C93 and WWCH AM13.
When eBay launched, nearly 100 percent of sales were by auction, but now about 80 percent of items are fixed price items. It may be a sign that sometimes people like to deal with people in person.
Little auctions in small towns throughout rural communities may reflect the real redneck art of the deal.
“I kind of got addicted going to auctions myself, and now I’m so ‘sick’ I had to have my own auction house,” said Charlie. “Some of it is consignment, and some of it is my stuff. People can either bring it in, or we’ll pick it up.”
Crosby’s Auction and Flea Market is in the former Oak Grove Bar building located about three miles outside of Shippenville. Housing numerous bars over the years and businesses like Kennedy’s Castle, the Crosbys leased the building to expand on their dreams.
“A consignment auction twice a month mostly features antiques and household items. We’re having a flea market on the other Saturdays,” said Charlie.
The Crosbys have already had four auctions and four flea markets. They had another auction on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and the next flea market is on Saturday, March 2. Their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/crosbysauction/, has Charlie’s telephone number, and people can contact him there with questions or if they would like to auction off some of their own things.
Charlie said their last Saturday’s flea market included 16 vendors inside.
“Every Saturday we go to an auction because I have ‘a problem,’” Charlie said. “People sometimes shop because they are looking for a bargain and sometimes there are a lot of people out there who enjoy looking for a deal, but there are also some people who are inspired by those TV auction shows.”
“Auctions are a great place to get bargains, but if you need to get rid of stuff, it’s a great place to sell it. The flea market is fun because you get 15 different flavors. You never know what you’re going to find there. We have everything from military to leggings to jewelry.”
“One of our vendors at the flea market is an extreme coupon lady, and she probably had close to a thousand items for sale that were priced less than at the store. She bought the merchandise with coupons. She pays her vendor rent to me in laundry soap and I get it for half price. You can’t beat wheeling’ and dealin’ like that.”
Charlie is also a guy who likes to stay busy.
“I do all kinds of stuff, I work part-time for Ted Whitney heating; he’s my uncle, so I work with the family business, and also cut timber in the woods. There’s about two times a year where the heating or air conditioning is busy — the spring and fall — and in between that’s a terrible time for cutting wood. (In the) summer and winter, when the heating is slow, we cut timber.”
Crosby hosted the Amish last weekend and expected a “mountain” of stuff.
