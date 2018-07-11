HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Wednesday announced the release of audit report for the Mahaffey Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association.
“Our audits of volunteer firefighters’ relief associations ensure that critical funds are used properly to help volunteer firefighters save lives and protect communities,” DePasquale said.
The Department of the Auditor General examines volunteer firefighters’ relief associations, which receive state aid from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies.
The audit found that the Mahaffey VFRA complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: unauthorized expenditures and failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.
