HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Wednesday issued the following statement on President Trump’s proposed tariffs on U.S. hardwood to China:
“It is important to negotiate strong and fair trade deals, but Trump’s approach of imposing random tariffs threatens to put hard-working Americans out of work.
“China is the largest export destination for Pennsylvania hardwood logs and lumber. Trump’s proposed tariffs could set off a trade war that would demolish our hardwood and lumber industry and put nearly 45,000 Pennsylvanians out of work.
“Rather than negotiate from our strength, Trump’s destructive tariff decisions will impoverish rural, blue-collar workers sooner rather than later.”
