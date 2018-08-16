Audrey J. Legge
Audrey J. Legge, formerly of Treasure Lake, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Friends and family will be received Friday, Aug. 24, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday, Aug. 21, edition of the Courier Express.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
