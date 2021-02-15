Augustus William Myers, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed peacefully from COVID-19 on January 27, 2021, at Waccamaw Hospital, in Murrells Inlet, S.C. He was 82 years old.
“Bill” was born on September 21,1938, in Aliquippa, to Truman and Grace (Phillips) Myers.
In 1961 Bill attended Geneva College, where he received his B.S. teaching degree in mathematics and social studies. He went on to earn a M.S. degree in Education Administration from Westminster College in 1966. Over the years, he served as assistant principal and principal at Freedom Area, North Clarion and Redbank Valley school districts. Bill ended his educational career of 35 years, in 1996, as the superintendent of the Cranberry Area School District in Seneca.
His past community affiliations include officer and board positions in New Bethlehem’s Little League, Chamber of Commerce, Presbyterian Church and Lion’s Club, the Clarion County Fair, Oil City Boat Club and Seasons Retirement Community.
He also served on boards and held various offices in professional organizations such as the Beaver and Clarion Area County Principal’s Association, the Title IX District Committee and was the I.U. 6 Secondary Principal’s Liaison for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Over his lifetime, Bill enjoyed woodworking, golfing, reading, attending musical performances, playing card games and traveling. His greatest joy was to spend time with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Beverly (Sintay) Myers of Murrells Inlet, S.C. He is also survived by two sons, Scott and David Myers of Ruckersville, Va.; granddaughters, Amanda Myers of Ruckersville, Va., Brittany (Chad) Lowe and great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Kinsley, Teagan Lowe and Hayden Munn, all of Richmond, Va. Additional survivors include two nieces and their families, Becky (John) Barna of Aliquippa, and son, Alex; and Deb Bowden and her children, Nathan and Hope, also of Aliquippa.
Additionally, Bill is survived by special friends, Joseph Gerzina, Debra Hardy and their daughter, Michaela, who were like family to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and her husband, Alice (George) Bowden; and a nephew, Brad Bowden.
Bill will be well remembered for his love of a good story, wit, humor, kindness and wisdom. He served as a mentor for many young professionals in his role as an administrator and as a leader in the communities he resided.
In observance of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial tribute will be postponed until a later date. Those wishing to honor Bill’s memory may contribute to the American Diabetes Association at americandiabetesassociation.org/donate or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.