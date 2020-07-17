NEW BETHLEHEM — With spot shortages of many items a result of the coronavirus pandemic, auto enthusiasts across the country have reported the scarcity of spare parts for their vehicles. This does not seem to be the case in Clarion County, according to several stores.
Kim Raybuck, a spokesman for Knox Auto Supply along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, the larger parts suppliers were looking ahead in February and March.
“We started thinking about what we were most likely to run out of. As a result, we laid in a six-months’ supply of brake rotors and have not had a big need for them yet. The picture might look a little different in the future, though,” she said.
Nate Johnson, a spokesman at Advance Auto Parts in Monroe Township, said much the same thing.
“We have not had any problems yet,” he said. “The bigger parts suppliers still have plenty of inventory.”
This is very good news for local auto repair shops.
Jimmy McCauley, part of the third generation of family to run McCauley Auto Service in New Bethlehem, said that local auto parts stores usually have what he needs.
“We have not had a problem so far in getting what we need. And if the local stores do not have something, we can usually find it on eBay.”
According to a Wall Street Journal in February, auto manufacturers and parts suppliers began flying in extra shipments from Asia before shortages became dire. And while most automotive-related components do come from China, Japan and South Korea, Mexico is also a major manufacturing center for many companies. Its plants began ramping up production as Asia went into lock-down and before the country itself experienced many COVID cases.
Raybuck said that some apparent shortages, such as brake pads, do show up from time to time. Consumers sometimes find themselves waiting up to four weeks for a set to arrive from a big supplier.
“But that is due more to warehouse issues,” he said. “The supply chain is fine, but factories and warehouses have had to close facilities or lay off workers. There are just not enough people to pick the orders for shipment.”