STRATTANVILLE – Commencement ceremonies were held Saturday, May 30, for the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2020. During those ceremonies, the following seniors were presented scholarships and awards:
• Department Awards — Health & Physical Education, Marcus Billman; Art, Janey Rominski; Business, Kaitlyn Aaron; English, Rileigh Huey; Foreign Language, Michael Simpson; Science, Ali Girt; Music, Alec Smith; Mathematics, Merlin Leadbetter IV; Industrial Arts/Vo Ag, Cole Whitling; Social Studies, Samurah Curry.
• President’s Academic Excellence Award, Honor Students: Kaitlyn Aaron, Sierra Brown, Samurah Curry, Travis Devey, Charisma Ferringer, Ali Girt, Curvin Goheen, Sara Griffith, Tyler Klingensmith, Mitchell Knepp, Merlin Leadbetter IV, Sydnee Moretti, Angela Olson, Peter Rickard, Janey Rominski, Abby Simpson, Michael Simpson, Alec Smith, Bailey Smith, Benton Smith, Athia Strohm, Cody White and Cole Whitling.
• National Honor Society — Kaitlyn Aaron, Sierra Brown, Katelyn Clover, Samurah Curry, Charisma Ferringer, Ali Girt, Sara Griffith, Mitchell Knepp, Merlin Leadbetter IV, Sydnee Moretti, Angela Olson, Abby Simpson, Bailey Smith, Benton Smith and Athia Strohm.
• Tri-M Music Honor Society — Sara Griffith, Drew Haines, Merlin Leadbetter IV, Sydnee Moretti and Benton Smith.
• Top “Five” Award — Ali Girt, Samurah Curry, Sierra Brown, Peter Rickard and Abby Simpson.
• Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher Sorority Scholarship — Angela Olson.
• Clarion-Limestone Area Educators Association Scholarship — Angela Olson.
• Clarion-Limestone Healthy Living Scholarship — Tyler Klingensmith.
• Clarion-Limestone Faculty/Staff Scholarship — Megan Stahlman and Athia Strohm.
• Grant and Ethel King Memorial Scholarship — Tyler Klingensmith.
• Gilstrap Family Scholarships — Mathematics, Tyler Klingensmith and Abby Simpson; Sciences, Abby Simpson.
• KSAC Athletic Scholarship — Abby Simpson and Curvin Goheen.
• David R. Marchand Mathematics Scholarship — Tyler Klingensmith.
• Christopher Stahlman Memorial Scholarship — Ali Girt.
• Rick Weaver Memorial Scholarship — Abby Simpson.
• Betty H. Willison Memorial Scholarships — Sarah Acree, Sara Griffith, Angela Olson and Megan Stahlman.
• Clarion Builders Award — Tyler Klingensmith and Megan Stahlman.
• Best Welder Award — Marcus Billman.
• DAR Award Clarion-Limestone Winner — Sara Griffith.
• National Choral Award — Sara Griffith and Alec Smith.
• Perfect Attendance Awards — CJ Cash and Cody White.
• Larry Wiser Leadership Award — Benton Smith.