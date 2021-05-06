B. Lavier Hummel, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital, after an extended illness.
Born March 8, 1938, he was the son of the late E. Lucille and Norris L. Hummel.
Following graduation from Keystone High School in 1956, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was a member of the Keystone High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) and participated in the FFA band playing trombone.
He enjoyed farming, animals, beautiful sunsets of blue-pink sky, being with his family, especially his granddaughters, and telling proud stories about his Cornplanter Indian heritage and fun days spent at the family camp along the river.
Mr. Hummel was a devoted member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wentlings Corners and a Freemason belonging to the Edenburg Lodge No. 550 where he had served as a Grand Master.
Survivors include his wife of almost 57 years, Joyce E. Hummel; his daughters and sons-in-laws, Lisa E. Hummel and her husband, Robert J. Heichel, of Knox and Linda Y. Hummel McGinley and Ronald A. McGinley of Florida; his granddaughters, Ashley E. Janecek of Chicora and Carissa R. Janecek of State College; as well as sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norris Bill Hummel; a daughter, Lori Dianne Hummel Janecek; and a granddaughter, Lydia R. Janecek.
The family wishes to thank the Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association and Caring Heart Companions Inc. for the professional and compassionate care they provided the past few months.
As per his wishes, there will be no viewing.
A private service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.
